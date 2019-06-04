NTA NEET result 2019 Date Time, ntaneet.nic.in, Download NEET result, neet 2019 result website, NEET merit list 2019. The National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted the NEET 2019 on May 5, 2019. On May 20, the exam was separately conducted for Fani-affected Odisha candidates and Karnataka exam takers whose trains got delayed.

NTA NEET Result 2019 LIVE updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the NEET 2019 results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination at 6pm today (on Tuesday, June 4, 2019), reports said. Candidates can check the NEET 2019 result through the website ntaneet.nic.in. The NEET result will also be available on mcc.nic.in but the service is not available now.

Over 1.4 million candidates appeared for NTA NEET medical examination this year. The NEET 2019 was conducted by NTA on May 5, 2019. On May 20, the exam was separately conducted for Fani-affected Odisha candidates and Karnataka exam takers whose trains got delayed. All the candidates qualifying NEET (UG) – 2019 will be eligible for All India Quota and other quotas under the State Governments/ Institutes. The NTA has already released the NEET Answer Key 2019.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), has established National Testing Agency (NTA) as an independent autonomous and self-sustained premier testing organisation for conducting an efficient, transparent and international standard test in order to access the competency of candidates for admission to premier higher education institutions.

NTA NEET Result 2019: Here are the steps to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website: ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads “download result link”

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number and submit them

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the computer screen

Step 5: Take a print out for future reference

National Testing Agency (NTA) Help Desk contact details:

Email ID: neetug-nta@nic.in

Mobile: 8076535482

Mobile: 7703859909

