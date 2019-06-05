NTA NEET Result 2019 declared: The National Testing Agency will release the NTA NEET Result 2019 today i.e. June 5, Wednesday at 04:00 PM. All the students who sat for the NEET examination 2019 which started were conducted by NTA from May 5 to May 20, will be soon able to check and download their NTA NEET Result 2019 via the official website of NTA i.e. ntaneet.nic.in.

NTA NEET Result 2019 @ntaneet.nic.in: The National Testing Agency has announced the NTA NEET Result 2019 today i.e. June 5, Wednesday after releasing the preliminary answer key 2019 of NEET 2019. All the candidates who were eagerly waiting for their NTA NEET Result 2019 can visit the official website of NTA NEET i.e. ntaneet.nic.in for latest updates. If you are unable to access the official website of NTA i.e. ntaneet.nic.in, you can also check and download your NEET Result 2019 via nta.ac.in.

The NEET 2019 result consists of details like aspirants’ name, registration number, qualifying percentile and score which will be based on category wise, subject wise and total marks of each and every candidate who appeared for the NEET examination. Approximately 15,19,375 candidates registered for the NTA NEET examination 2019 which also includes 14,10,754 candidates from across the state.

Steps to check and download NTA NEET Result 2019 via official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of National Testing Agency / NTA i.e. ntaneet.nic.in.

Note: If you are not able to access the official website of NTA, visit nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads NEET 2019 Result.

Step 3: Enter your registration number/ admit card number along with Date of Birth and security code.

Step 4: Submit the mentioned above credentials to log in to the website.

Step 5: Your NTA NEET 2019 Result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Download your NEET Result for future reference.

This year, the NTA conducted NEET 2019 exam from May 5 to May 20. Infact, students were allowed to raise objections against the preliminary answer key which was released on the official website of NTA. The objection application was accessed until June 2, 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App