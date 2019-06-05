NTA NEET Result 2019 @ ntaneet.nic.in: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2019, the result has been declared today Wednesday, June 5, 2019 by National Testing Agency. The scores are expected to be released at 6 pm through the official website. The exam was conducted on May 5, 2019 across 156 cities of the country.

NTA NEET Result 2019 @ ntaneet.nic.in: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2019, result today, June 5 Wednesday through the official website nta.ac.in. A total of 15,19,375 candidates registered, out of which only 14,10,754 candidates appeared for the examination in the national-level entrance exam for the medical or dentals students. Speaking to a leading daily, the Higher Education secretary R. Subrahmanyam told that the results would be declared by 12 noon.

The exam was conducted on May 5, 2019 across 156 cities of the country. However, the Odisha students the exam was postponed to May 20 due to the catastrophic cyclone Fani. Serval Karnataka students who couldn’t appear the NEET exam due to a train delay, they were given a chance to re-appear on May 20.

As per reports, the scores of NEET examination will be available at the website ntaneet.nic.in after 6 pm

NTA NEET 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: After this, click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter the details such as registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download the result. Take a print out for future use

Talking about the cut-off, as per experts, this year, the cut-off is expected to go higher as compared to the previous year. Academic head, Gradeup, Navin C Joshi told a leading daily that the cut-off for the general category may vary between 125 to 135 score. However, for the admissions in the colleges, cut off may vary 510-520 marks.

In the previous year, the cut-off for the general category was 691-119, Other Backward Class was 118-96, Scheduled Class and Scheduled Tribe was 118-96.

