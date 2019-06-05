NTA NEET Result 2019: The National Testing Agency NEET Result 2019 will be released by the NTA today on June 5, 2019, at 10 am at their official website ntaneet.nic.in. Click on the direct links to two websites to check the result. Check direct links, merit list, scorecard, steps and answer key inside.

Check NTA NEET Result 2019 at ntaneet.nic.in: The NEET medical result will be announced by the National Testing Agency today on June 5, 2019, on their official website- ntaneet.nic.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA) NEET 2019 was conducted by the board on May 5, 2019, and May 20, 2019.

The May 20 was the date for Odisha candidates as due to Cyclone Fani the date had to be extended and for Karnataka students whose train got delayed. The NTA has already released its NEET answer key on May 31 and now a new preliminary answer key will be released today after various panel discussions on the objections raised by various candidates.

As per various reports, this year 15,19,375 aspirants registered for NTA NEET examination 2019 among which 14,10,754 appeared for the examination from across twenty-nine states.

NTA NEET Result 2019: Websites to check

Click on these direct links to be redirected to the main webpage of the sites.

NTA NEET Result 2019: Steps to check result

Step 1: Check the official website of National Testing Agency / NTA i.e. ntaneet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage click on the tab reading as Download NTA NEET 2019 result

Step 3: Enter your registration number/ admit card number along with Date of Birth and security code.

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: Your NTA NEET 2019 Result will appear on your screen

Step 6: Download result for future references

For NTA NEET 2019 Merit list- General category should score at least a minimum 50 percent. For candidtaes belonging to reserved categories including SC and ST category, the minimum marks are 40 percentile and for PWD candidates it is 45 percentile.

