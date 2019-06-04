NTA NEET Results 2019, NEET Result 2019 Date Time, NEET 2019 result website, NEET merit list 2019 @ ntaneet.nic.in: The result for the National Testing Agency (NTA) National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is going to be declared by today.

NTA NEET Results 2019: The National Testing Agency is going to announce the results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Today, June 5, 2019. The exam for the same was held on May 5 and May 20, 2019. All the candidates who have appeared in the examination can check and download the NEET Result 2019 by visiting the official website of the NTA NEET, ntaneet.nic.in. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is organised every year for the admissions in the courses related to the medical colleges of India. The answer keys for the NTA NEET examination were published by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in the last week.

Steps to download the NTA NEET Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the NTA NEET, ntaneet.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the tab mentioning download NEET Result 2019.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the provided credentials in the mentioned fields present on the newly opened page.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: The NEET Result 2019 or NTA NEET Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the result.

Step 8: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you.

The merit list for the NTA NEET will be prepared according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Medical Council of India (MC) and Dental Council of India (DCI). The admission procedure will be executed as per the NEET Medical merit list and the NEET Dental merit list.

All the candidates of the general category will be considered in the list only if they score 50 per cent marks in the NTA NEET exams. The candidates of the Sc and ST category are required to score 40 per cent to make their way to the merit list and the differently able candidates need to score 45 percentile in order to make it to the merit list.

