NTA NEET UG 2019: NTA will be releasing the admit cards for the NEET UG examinations 2019. The examination will be held in offline mode. Previously, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has conducted many national level examination like the UGC NET and the JEE Mains.

NTA NEET UG 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to release the NEET admit cards soon. This is going to be the first year that NTA is going to organise the NEET UG examination. NEET UG 2019 will be organised on May 5, 2019, in offline mode or you can say in the pen-paper mode all over India. The NEET UG examination will be held in the same pattern as it was conducted last year. The admit cards for the NEET exam will be available for download for the official website of NTA NEET, ntaneet.nic.in. NEET UG exam was organised by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) CBSE last year. NEET exam was held under various hurdles which included arbitrary checking for the examinations and a considerable delay in the results. NEET UG 2019 is going to be a decisive test for the National Testing Agency (NTA) which has previously organised various National level exams including UGC NET and JEE Main in the current year which was all held in the computer-based mode.

NEET Admit card 2019:

Students would need their registration number to log in and download their NEET admit card. Those who have forgotten their registration number can get their registration number by visiting the official website or by simply visiting the link. NEET UG 2019 will be held in 11 languages, Students must thoroughly check their admit card after downloading that the medium of examination is stated correctly in the card.

Students can download there admit card from the official website of NTA NEET, ntaneet.nic.in. After downloading their admit card, the students will get a copy of the admit card in PDF form on their registered E-mail address. The NTA NEET exam will be held on May 5, according to which the students will have a time of 20 days in order to download there admit cards for the examination. The complete information about the examination centres for the NEET examination 2019 will be available on the admit card for the same.

Steps to download the NTA NEET UG 2019 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the NTA NEET UG 2019 examination, ntaneet.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the Link saying NEET admit card present on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open up.

Step 4: Enter the required NEET 2019 exams registration details on the new page.

Step 5: Submit the details.

Steps 6: Download your NEET 2019 admit card.

Step 7: Take a printout of the admit card for future references.

The admit cards will not be sent to the applicants by post. The admit card will contain the candidate’s name, roll number, father’s name, sub-category, category, signature, photograph, the language of question paper, name and address of examination centre allotted and date of birth.

