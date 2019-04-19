NTA NEET UG 2019: The admit card for the NTA NEET UG 2019 examination was released a few days ago by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The NEET UG 2019 examination will be conducted on May 5, 2019.

NTA NEET UG 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to organise the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate (UG) exams for the year 2019 on Sunday, May 5, 2019. The admit cards for the NEET examination 2019 were released previously on the official website of NTA NEET, ntaneet.nic.in. The applicants can download there admit card by visiting the official website. Candidates who have encountered any issue while downloading the admit card can send a mail to neetug-nta@gov.in.

NTA NEET UG 2019 admit cards:

Candidates should note the fact that the admit cards will not be sent to them by post. When the candidates will download the admit cards, a PDF copy of the same will be mailed to them on the email ID given by the candidates at the time of registration. The admit card of the candidates will contain the candidate’s signature, date of birth, roll number, name, father’s name, sub-category, category, photograph and the language of question paper with the name and address of the examination centre allotted to the customers. All the candidates are urged to cross-check the information mentioned in their admit card. In case of any correction, the candidates can mail on neetug-nta@gov.in or can directly exam officials immediately.

The NEET 2019 examination is scheduled on Sunday, May 5, 2019, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The candidates are advised to reach their respective examination centres by 1:30 PM as no entry will be given after that.

NTA NEET UG 2019 examination day schedule:

Date of Examination: Sunday, May 5, 2019

Timing and Duration of Examination: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Last time to enter examination centre: 1:30 PM

Sitting time in the examination hall: 1:15 PM

Checking of admit card and announcement of important notifications: 1:30 PM to 1:45 PM

Distribution of Test Booklet: 1:45 PM

Writing Particulars on the Test Booklet: 1:50 PM

Start of the test: 2:00 PM

End of the test: 5:00 PM

