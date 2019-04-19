NTA NEET UG 2019: The National Conducting Agency (NTA) is going to conduct the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2019 on May 5, 2019. The candidates who have applied for the NTA NEET UG 2019 can download the e-admit card for the NEET (UG) examination 2019 by visiting the official website, ntaneet.nic.in.

NTA NEET UG 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2019 in pen paper mode at different centres located in 154 cities across the country on Sunday, May 5, 2019. The candidates who have applied for the NTA NEET UG 2019 can download the e-admit card for the NEET (UG) examination 2019 by visiting the official website, ntaneet.nic.in. The NTA NEET UG 2019 exam will be recorded on a camera, so the students are advised to keep their head in an upright position and face the camera in order to mark their identity.

Pattern of NEET UG 2019:

Physics: 45 objective type questions and each one will be of 4 marks.

Botany: 45 objective type questions and each one will be of 4 marks.

Chemistry: 45 objective type questions and each one will be of 4 marks.

Zoology: 45 objective type questions and each one will be of 4 marks.

Total number of questions: 180

Total Marks: 720

Duration of the exam: 3 hours, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Medium of the Question Paper:

The exam paper will be available in languages including English, Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telegu, and Urdu. Candidates who will opt for the English language will get the test booklet in English only. The candidates who will opt for Hindi will get a bilingual test booklet in English and Hindi. Candidates opting for any regional languages including Assamese, Kannada, Bengali, Gujarati, Telegu, Odia, Urdu and Tamil will also get a bilingual test booklet in the preferred regional language and English. In case of any error in the translation of any questions, the English version of the paper will be treated as final.

Candidates who will qualify the NEET examination will be eligible for the All India Quota and other quotas under the State Governments and Institutes.

