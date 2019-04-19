NTA NEET UG 2019: A few days ago, the admit cards for the NTA NEET UG 2019 examination were released. The candidates who have applied for the examinations can download there admit cards by visiting the official website of NTA NEET, ntaneet.nic.in.

NTA NEET UG 2019: The admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2019 were released a few days ago. The candidates who have applied for the examinations can download there admit cards by visiting the official website of NTA NEET, ntaneet.nic.in. NEET UG 2019 will be organised by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission in MBBS and BDS Courses in Indian Medical or Dental Colleges running by the approval of Medical Council of India or the Dental Council of India under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India excluding AIIMS and JIPMER Puducherry.

Admission Quota for NTA NEET UG 2019:

Seats available under different quotas:

All India Qouta Seats

State Government Quota Seats

Central institutions, universities and deemed universities.

State, Management, NRI quota seats in private medical, dental collegesor any private university.

Central pool quota seats.

Documents to be carried on the exam date for NTA NEET UG 2019:

A printed copy of the admit card downloaded from the official website of NTA NEET, ntaneet.nic.in.

One passport size photograph, same as uploaded on the online application form.

Any authorized ID like PAN card, Voter ID, Aadhaar card, driving license, Ration card or Passport.

Items barred in NTA NEET UG 2019:

Any stationery item like textual material either printed or written, calculator, bits of papers, pen drives, etc.

Any electronic device like Bluetooth, microphone, earphone or smartphone.

Items like goggles, belt, handbags, wallets, etc.

Ornaments

Any edible item, opened or packed.

Any item which can be used for cheating in the examination, like a microchip, Bluetooth device or a camera.

Dress code for the NTA NEET UG 2019 examination:

Light half sleeved clothes, clothes with long sleeves are not permitted. Candidates are supposed to wear a cultured dress while coming for the exam.

Slippers, sandals with low heels are allowed. Shoes are not allowed. It is urged that the candidates should strictly follow all the instructions imposed by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

