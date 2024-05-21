NTA Opens Correction Window for UGC-NET June 2024 Application Forms

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has provided an opportunity for candidates registered for the UGC-NET June 2024 examination to make corrections in their application forms. The correction window opened on May 21, 2024, and will remain accessible until 11:59 pm on May 23, 2024. Candidates can visit the official NTA website at [https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in](https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in) to review and amend their particulars as necessary.

Key Dates and Instructions

Correction Window Open: May 21, 2024

Correction Window Close: May 23, 2024, by 11:59 pm

Candidates are advised to make any necessary corrections within this timeframe, as no modifications will be allowed after the window closes. Changes can be made online through the correction portal provided on the NTA’s official UGC-NET site.

Correction Process

To amend their application details, candidates must:

1. Visit the official website: [https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in](https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in).

2. Log in with their application number and password.

3. Verify and correct their particulars as needed.

4. Pay any additional fees required for the corrections. Payment can be made through Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.

Importance of UGC-NET

The UGC-NET (University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test) is a significant examination that determines eligibility for several academic roles, including:

Junior Research Fellowship (JRF): Awarded based on the aggregate performance in Paper-I and Paper-II.

Assistant Professorship: Candidates qualifying only for Assistant Professorship are not eligible for JRF.

The UGC-NET is a critical step for candidates aspiring to pursue research or teaching at Indian universities and colleges. It also facilitates admission to PhD programs.

Exam Details

Mode of Examination: The UGC-NET will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, a practice in place since December 2018. Prior to this, the exam was conducted in OMR (Pen and Paper) mode.

Frequency: The UGC-NET is held twice a year, in June and December.

Subjects: The examination covers 83 subjects.

Examination Conduct and Governance

The awarding of the JRF and eligibility for Assistant Professorship is contingent upon the candidate’s overall performance in both papers of the UGC-NET. Candidates who qualify only for the Assistant Professorship are subject to the specific rules and regulations of the universities, colleges, or state governments regarding their recruitment.

This correction window is a crucial phase for candidates to ensure that their application details are accurate, as this could impact their eligibility and future academic endeavors. The NTA’s initiative to open the correction window underscores its commitment to providing a fair and transparent examination process.

For more information and updates, candidates are encouraged to regularly check the official NTA website.

Show Full Article