The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2019 answer key was released by National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday 9th July. The students who appeared for the exam held between July 3 to July 6 can check the answer key on the official Delhi University website that is du.ac.in or National Testing Website that is nta.ac.in.
According to University’s official website, candidates who gave the exam on July 7 and July 8 will have to wait for the answer key as it is scheduled to be released on July 11.
The answer key released today is the preliminary answer key and the students who are not satisfied with the answers will be given a chance to ask questions. The University will release the final answer key after looking into the objections raised by students.
Steps to download DUET answer key, 2019:
Step 1: Go on the official website – du.ac.in or nta.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the link which says download answer key
Step 3: Enter the date of birth and application number
Step 4: Respective answer key will be downloaded
Meanwhile, Delhi University recently released its third cut-off list for various UG courses. With the first and second cut off, 60 per cent seats are filled till now. The University will release the fourth cut off list on July 15 only if seats are left vacant by then.