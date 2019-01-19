NTA JEE Main Result 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results of Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2019 through the official website - jeemain.nic.in. Candidates can now download the result by clicking on the direct link given below.

JEE Main Result 2019: The results of Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2019 has been published on the official website by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The candidates who have appeared in the examination conducted by the NTA this year can log into the website – jeemain.nic.in and download their respective result. According to the reports, the JEE Main 2019 exam was conducted by NTA in two different shifts from January 8 and January 12, 2019 at various examination centres across the country.

Reports say that more than 9 lakh candidates registered for the Paper 1 exam, which is conducted for admissions into the B.E. and B. Tech. courses in engineering and technological institutes across the country. The NTA had also released the answer keys of the examination before releasing the result on the official website and candidates were given chance to raise objections against the same.

How to download the result of JEE Main 2019?

Log into the official website of NTA JEE Main as mentioned above – jeemain.nic.in

Candidates will be redirected to the homepage of JEE 2019

Here, click on the link that reads, “JEE(Main) January 2019 NTA Score”

On clicking, the candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter the roll number and necessary details as prescribed and submit online

The JEE Main 2019 scores will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the same and take a print out it for future reference of necessary

Direct link to download the result of JEE Main 2019: https://jeemain.nic.in/JeeMainApp/Root/AuthCandWithDob.aspx?enc=m2D7TosKDxSG8zxkQNDLug==

