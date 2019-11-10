UGC NET December 2019: UGC NET Admit Card has been released by National Test Agency(NTA). These are the postponed dates for the admit card release. Get all the examination related details and direct link for the UGC NET December 2019 admit card here.

UGC NET December 2019: UGC NET Admit Card has been released by National Test Agency(NTA). Admit card is released for the upcoming UGC NET December examinations. Candidates must know that UGC NET December 2019 admit card release date was postponed by NTA due to the extension of the last date for submission of online application form for Jammu & Kashmir Candidates.

Candidates can now visit the official website of the National Test Agency(NTA) that is ugcnet.nta.nic.in to download their admit cards. Candidates can also refer to the direct link given below to get access to the admit cards.

Direct link for UGC NET December admit card

Direct link for NTA website

UGC NET December 2019 examination will be conducted in the online mode. The date of the examination is December 2nd and December 6th, 2019. The exam will be conducted in various parts of India. Candidates must know that these exams are conducted for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only.

UGC NET December 2019: Important dates

Admit card can be downloaded from November 10, 2019

UGC NET December 2019 Exam Dates: December 2nd to 6th, 2019

Results will be declared on December 31, 2019

UGC NET December 2019: Examination details

Mode of examination: Online

Duration of the examination: 03 Hours(180 minutes)

Number of papers: 02, Paper 1 and paper 2(No break between both paper)

Exam time:

First Shift: 9:30 am to 12:30 pm

Second Shift: 02:30 pm to 05:30 pm

UGC NET December 2019: Steps to download the admit card

1. Visit the official website that is ntanet.nic.in

2. Click on the NET December 2019 admit card

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Enter all credentials

5. Download the admit card

6. Take the print out for future reference

