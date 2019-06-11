NTA ICAR admit card 2019, NTA ICAR AIEEA Hall Ticket 2019, NTA ICAR image correction date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) relaxed the last date for image, thumb impression and signature corrections as a large number of candidates failed to upload the revised images.

NTA ICAR admit card 2019, NTA ICAR AIEEA Hall Ticket 2019, NTA ICAR image correction date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit card/ hall ticket for Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) AIEEA on the official website, ntaicar.nic.in on June 17, 2019. The NTA ICAR admit card was expected to be released on June 5, 2019. The autonomous testing body has also extended the last for the date for image, thumb impression and signature corrections in ICAR AIEEA application till June 14, 2019 (5:00 pm).

NTA has scheduled to conduct ICAR AIEEA (UG), ICAR-AIEEA (PG) & ICAR-AICE-JRF/SRF (PGS) examinations on July 1, 2019. Earlier, the NTA had availed the opportunity to the candidates to review their incorrect photograph, thumb impression and signature by June 06, 2019 up to 5:00 pm. The testing body relaxed the last date for image, thumb impression and signature corrections as a large number of candidates failed to upload the revised images.

The NTA will conduct the All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) this year for admission to Bachelor Degree and Post Graduate degree programmes in Agriculture and allied sciences. If any candidate fails to submit or upload the revised images, his / her Admit Card will be withheld, reports said.

The body has also informed the candidates that they can download the Admit Card of ICAR AIEEA (UG), ICAR-AIEEA (PG) & ICAR-AICE-JRF/SRF (PGS) on June 6, 2019 (Monday), for the mentioned examinations scheduled to be held on July 1, 2019.

For the more updated or latest news, visit the website of NTA ICAR: ntaicar.nic.in.

