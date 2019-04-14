NTA NEET admit card 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the hall ticket of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 on Monday, May 15 on its official website, ntaneet.nic.in, as per the official notification. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 5, 2019. The application process of the same has been ended on the official website. After downloading the admit card, it is necessary for the candidates to take out a print out.

NTA NEET admit card 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) which is scheduled to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 on May 5, 2019 will release the hall ticket on Monday, May 15 on its official website, ntaneet.nic.in, as per the official notification. The application process of the same has been ended submission for the same have ended. After downloading the admit card, take out the print out. It is necessary for the candidates to bring the admit card to the examination centre otherwise they will not be allowed to enter the examination centre. Therefore don’t forget to bring a valid admit card, as per the official notification. After downloading the admit card, a copy in a PDF format will be emailed to every applicants’ registered email id.

NTA to release admit card 2019: Important Instructions

NTA UG examination will be conducted in paper-pen based mode.

The NTA is also looking at outsourcing exam centres for the same. As per the official statement, NTA is searching for 3,000 test centres for these applicants to conduct the examination. This has been stated in a release by the exam-conducting body.

In this year 2019, over 15 lakh had applied for the nation-wide competitive exam for admission to medical courses across the globe. In the previous year, 13 lakh candidates had appeared for NEET and this year, the government has made NEET compulsory to study medicine for Indian students. Therefore, the number of candidates is expected to go higher.

Agency had released a process of fixing the examination centres for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-UG, 2019. Meanwhile, NTA has asked the CBSE affiliated schools, JNVs, KVs and AICTE-affiliated colleges to give their consent on using their campuses as exam centre.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More