NTA UGC NET answer key 2018: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has finally released the answer key for UGC National Eligibility Test (NET). The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check their results on the official website - ntanet.ac.in.

NTA UGC NET answer key 2018: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has finally released the answer key for UGC National Eligibility Test (NET). The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check their results on the official website – ntanet.ac.in. The UGC NET was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from December 18 to December 22. Around 1.8 lakh candidates had registered for the exam. But a total of 63.5 appeared on day 1 and 72.8 per cent attempted the exam on day 2. This is the first time NTA has conducted the UGC NET Exam. Now, candidates can also raise objections to questions for the answers given in the NTA UGC NET answer key. However, they need to pay Rs 1000 for each question.

The last date for raising objections to the answer key is January 1, 2019. The NTA in its latest notification has made it clear that the processing fee will be refunded if the challenge is found correct.

NTA UGC NET 2018 answer key: Steps to challenges answers

Log on to the official website at ntanet.ac.in On the homepage, click on Challenge/s regarding Answer Key Now you will be re-directed to a new page where you have to choose between Application No and Password and Application No and Date of Birth In the next page, Log in with required details

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More