NTA UGC NET 2019: The National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019 is all set to be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) on the follwing dates i.e. June 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 and the registration for the application to the NET 2019 has already started through the official website – ntanet.nic.in on February 25, 2019. Candidates who are interested to submit their application form must note that the last date for submission of the application form has been scheduled for March 30, 2019.
Candidates are advised to log on to the official website and go through the detailed notification of the NTA NET 2019 before filling up the online application form at ntanet.nic.in or nta.ac.in. Also,
NTA UGC NET 2019: Important dates to remember
Application process start date: February 25
Application submission last date: March 30
Admit Card release date : May 15
How to register for NTA UGC NET 2019 exam online?
Candidates need to visit the official website of the NTA as mentioned above
On the homepage, click on the, “Online registration” link
On clicking, candidates will be directed to a new window
Now, enter all the relevant details such as name, age date of birth etc and click on submit
An I’d and password will be generated
Login with the login credentials to the user portal
Now, fill in the details in the application form
Upload scanned copies of supporting documents, photo and signature as per the required size mentioned in the notification
Pay application fee online
Submit the application and take a print out of the confirmation page for future reference
Direct link to go to the official website and apply online for NTA NET 2019: https://ntanet.nic.in/ntanetcms/public/home.aspx
