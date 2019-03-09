NTA UGC NET 2019: The National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019 exam is going to be conducted by NTA on behalf of UGC this year and applications are now being accepted at ntanet.nic.in. The last date for submission of filled up application is March 30. Check for more details and how to apply here.

NTA UGC NET 2019: The National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019 is all set to be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) on the follwing dates i.e. June 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 and the registration for the application to the NET 2019 has already started through the official website – ntanet.nic.in on February 25, 2019. Candidates who are interested to submit their application form must note that the last date for submission of the application form has been scheduled for March 30, 2019.

Candidates are advised to log on to the official website and go through the detailed notification of the NTA NET 2019 before filling up the online application form at ntanet.nic.in or nta.ac.in. Also,

NTA UGC NET 2019: Important dates to remember

Application process start date: February 25

Application submission last date: March 30

Admit Card release date : May 15

How to register for NTA UGC NET 2019 exam online?

Candidates need to visit the official website of the NTA as mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the, “Online registration” link

On clicking, candidates will be directed to a new window

Now, enter all the relevant details such as name, age date of birth etc and click on submit

An I’d and password will be generated

Login with the login credentials to the user portal

Now, fill in the details in the application form

Upload scanned copies of supporting documents, photo and signature as per the required size mentioned in the notification

Pay application fee online

Submit the application and take a print out of the confirmation page for future reference

Direct link to go to the official website and apply online for NTA NET 2019: https://ntanet.nic.in/ntanetcms/public/home.aspx

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More