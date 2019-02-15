NTA UGC NET 2019: The examination syllabus of the upcoming National Eligibility Test (NET) July 2019 examination has been updated. Candidates who are going to apply for the examination can check the new syllabus on the official website of NTA.

NTA UGC NET 2019 new syllabus: The UGC National Eligibility Test is going to be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) soon and according to the latest reports in a leading daily, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the updated or new syllabus of the NET 2019. Candidates who are interested to appear for the upcoming NET examination must note that the new syllabus will be applicable for the NET examinations conducted from June 2019 onwards.

The newly updated syllabus of the NET 2019 can be accessed from the official website of UGC or NTA. Candidates need to log into the official website of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and download the syllabus from the same. The website link to download the syllabus is – ugcnetonline.in.

UGC NET June 2019 examination will be held in multiple sessions on the following dates June 20th, 21st, 24th, 25th, 26th, 27th, and 28th this year.

How to check the updated syllabus of UGC NET 2019?

1. Log into the official website of UGC

2. Click on the link that reads, “Updated Syllabi of UGC-NET (Applicable from June 2019 UGC-NET Onwards)” on the homepage

3. On clicking, candidates will be redirected to a new window

4. Here, click on the Download link against the subject of your choice you wish to appear in the NET examination 2019

5. On clicking, a pdf will appear on the screen

6. Download the same and take a print out for reference

Meanwhile, candidates must note that the registration process for NTA UGC NET June 2019 will be opened from March 1 and to March 30 through the official website – ntanet.nic.in.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More