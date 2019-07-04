NTA UGC NET 2019. The final answer key for the National Eligibility Test (NET) will be released soon by the National Testing Agency. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the answer key through the website ntanet.nic.in.

NTA UGC NET 2019: The National Testing Agency will soon release the final answer key for the National Eligibility Test (NET) As per the official notification released by NTA, the final answer key will be released on Thursday, July 4 after 5 pm. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the answer key through the website ntanet.nic.in.

However, the draft answer key was released on July 1. The UGC-NET 2019 was conducted between June 20 and 26 through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. A total of 6,81,718 candidates appeared for the exams.

NTA UGC NET 2019: Steps to download NTA UGC NET final answer keys

Step 1: Login the official website of the National Testing Agency, ntanet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘UGC NET answer key’ link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in by filling important details

Step 5: Answer key will appear on the screen

NTA conducted the UGC NET examination from June 20, 2019, to June 26, 2019, through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Around 9.42 lakh candidates had appeared in the recruitment examination conducted for the post of assistant professor and the result for the same will be declared by July 15, 2019.

To qualify the UGC NET candidates should secure at least 40 per cent marks. However, for the reserved category, the minimum marks are 35 per cent. Candidates who will qualify the exam will be eligible for Assistant Professor and/or Junior Research Fellowship (JRF).

