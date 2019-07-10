NTA UGC-NET 2019: The final answer keys have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for the National Eligibility Test (NET) June exam 2019 on its official website, ntanet.nic.in. Candidates can check their final answer key at the official website. NTA UGC-NET June exam 2019 was conducted between June 20 and 26.

NTA UGC-NET 2019 @ntanet.nic.in: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer keys for the National Eligibility Test (NET) June exam 2019 on its official website, ntanet.nic.in. Interested candidates can know check the final answer key at the official website. NTA UGC-NET June exam 2019 was held between June 20 and 26. A total of 9.42 lakh candidates appeared at 615 centres in 237 cities. The initial answer keys were released on July 1 and invited the candidates to challenge any wrong answer before July 3.

Considering the filed challenges, the NTA final answer keys for both the shifts were released. The final results were tentatively declared on July 15.

NTA UGC NET, National Eligibility Test was conducted on 20, 21, 24, 25, and 26 June. Question paper and response sheets were released on June 28. In the final answer keys, candidates are being informed of their score, percentile, and qualifying status. Those who obtain 40 per cent marks in aggregate (35% for SC / ST / OBC / PWD / Transgender) are considered for merit.

Candidates are determined and eligible for the Assistant Professor only, or eligible for Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor. The former group receives award letter by post. Whereas one can download the e-certificate from ugcnetonline.in.

NTA UGC-NET final answer key: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA NET at ntanet.nic.in

Step 2: On the left panel, click on the link that reads as Final answer key

Step 3: A PDF will open

Step 4: Tally the question and answer ID with your response sheet. It was already provided on the website

Step 5: Calculate your marks.

No negative marking in National Eligibility Test was applicable. The candidates will receive 2 marks for all the correctly marked questions and submitted, marked for review, and for cancelled questions.

