NTA UGC NET 2019: National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to conduct the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2019 from June 20, 2019 to June 28, 2019, and the dates are June 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27, and 28, 2019 in different subjects for Assistant Professor posts and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or only for the post of Assistant Professor Indian universities and colleges. The UGC NET examination is conducted to test and decide the candidate’s eligibility for the post of Assistant professor or the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). The authority to conduct the exam was taken over by NTA as previously the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the UGC NET exams.

Important dates for NTA UGC NET 2019:

Availability of admit cards: May 27, 2019

UGC NET 2019 Exam dates: June 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27, and June 28, 2019

Timings of examination: First shift of the examination will start at 9:30 AM and end at 12:30 PM and the second shift will start from 2:30 PM and will end at 5:30 PM.

Date for the declaration of the result (tentative): July 15, 2019

Mode of examination for NTA UGC NET 2019: The examination will be conducted as a Computer Based Test (CBT).

Paper pattern for NTA UGC NET 2019:

The students will be allotted a time of 3 hours or 180 minutes for both the Paper I and Paper II.

No break will be given to the students between Paper I and Paper II.

Paper I will consist of 50 questions and each question will comprise 2 marks.

Paper II will consist of 100 questions and each question will comprise 2 marks.

The examination will be conducted in two different shifts and the shift timing for the first shift are 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and the shift timings for the second shift are 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

The examination will be a computer-based test.

