The National Eligibility Test 2019 June examination conducted by NTA on the behalf of University Grants Commission (UGC) application process starts from today, March 1, Friday. The candidates are requested to apply through the official website, ntanet.nic.in, nta.ac.in. The NTA is conducting the examination for the second time on the behalf of UGC. Of which, the registration will close on March 30.

The entrance test is conducted in 84 subjects at 91 selected cities. Through this examination, the candidates will be recruited fro the post of Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or both. The UGC NET will be held in multiple sessions from June 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28, 2019. The result of the same is expected to be released by July 15.

In the latest notification, NTA has also informed the UGC-NET, June 2019. It will be based on the new syllabi, same as available on the website of UGC-NET — ugcnetonline.in.

NTA UGC NET 2019: Eligibility

Educational qualification: At least 55 per cent marks in Master’s degree or equivalent examination from recognised universities/institutions are required to pass the examination.

A five per cent relaxation for OBC, Scheduled Caste(SC)/ Scheduled Tribe(ST)/ persons with disability (PwD) category and transgender candidates has been mentioned for the candidates who have secured at least 50 per cent marks (without rounding off) in Masters degree or equivalent examination.

Candidates pursuing Master’s (in the final year) can also apply. However, such candidates must complete their Master’s degree or equivalent examination. It should be completed within two years from the date of NET result with required percentage of the mark.

NTA UGC NET 2019: Age Limit

Junior Research Fellowship (JRF): The upper age limit for appearing in JRF has been upped by two years, i.e. from the existing upper age limit of 28 years to 30 years (the relaxation as earlier will remain same).

Assistant Professor: No upper age limit.

NTA UGC NET 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website, ntanet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘UGC NET 2019 June registration’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new login page

Step 4: Fill in the personal details and register with

Step 5: Log-in with required details while using newly created registration number

Step 6: Fill the form, upload images and download

Step 7: Make duly payment

The candidates are requested to download the confirmation page of payment after duly filled application form for the reference. The registration link will only be activated from March 1 onwards.

