NET 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) is all set to conduct the National Eligibility Test (NET) examination 2019 soon. According to the latest updates, the registration process for the examination will be opened from today, i.e. on February 25, 2019, according to reports in a leading website. All the interested candidates are advised to go through the details of the examination given on the official website of NTA or UGC and start registering themselves for the upcoming examination through the official website – ntanet.nic.in.
How to register for NTA UGC NET 2019 exam online?
Step 1: Log into the official website of the NTA or go to the website mentioned above
Step 2: Search for the link that reads, “Online registration” on the homepage
Step 3: On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new page
Step 4: Here, enter all the necessary details such as name, age date of birth etc
Step 5: Click on the submit button
Step 6: An I’d and password will be generated
Step 7: Login to the user portal with the login credentials
Step 8: Once again, fill in the details in the application form
Step 9: Upload scanned copies of supporting documents along with the application form
Step 10: Make application fee payment through the prescribed format
Step 11: Submit the application finally
Step 12: Keep a copy for future reference if necessary
Here’s the direct link to go to the official website and apply online for NTA NET 2019: https://ntanet.nic.in/ntanetcms/public/home.aspx
For more details regarding the eligibility criteria, age limit, and others, click on the link given here: https://www.nta.ac.in/
Leave a Reply