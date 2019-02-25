NET 2019: The registration process for the upcoming National Eligibility Test or NET 2019 is going to start through the official website from today. All those who are interested to appear in the exam can fill the online application form at ntanet.nic.in.

NET 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) is all set to conduct the National Eligibility Test (NET) examination 2019 soon. According to the latest updates, the registration process for the examination will be opened from today, i.e. on February 25, 2019, according to reports in a leading website. All the interested candidates are advised to go through the details of the examination given on the official website of NTA or UGC and start registering themselves for the upcoming examination through the official website – ntanet.nic.in.

How to register for NTA UGC NET 2019 exam online?

Step 1: Log into the official website of the NTA or go to the website mentioned above

Step 2: Search for the link that reads, “Online registration” on the homepage

Step 3: On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new page

Step 4: Here, enter all the necessary details such as name, age date of birth etc

Step 5: Click on the submit button

Step 6: An I’d and password will be generated

Step 7: Login to the user portal with the login credentials

Step 8: Once again, fill in the details in the application form

Step 9: Upload scanned copies of supporting documents along with the application form

Step 10: Make application fee payment through the prescribed format

Step 11: Submit the application finally

Step 12: Keep a copy for future reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website and apply online for NTA NET 2019: https://ntanet.nic.in/ntanetcms/public/home.aspx

For more details regarding the eligibility criteria, age limit, and others, click on the link given here: https://www.nta.ac.in/

