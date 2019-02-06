NTA UGC NET 2019: The registration process for the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019 is going to start from March 1. Candidates interested to register and submit applications for the examination can check the details given below.

NTA UGC NET 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the next National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019 for candidates aspiring to become a Lecturer or a Junior Research Fellow (JRF) and the registration process for the same is going to be opened on the official website of the authority from March 1, 2019. Interested candidates can check the details on the notification which has been released on the official website – nta.ac.in.

According to reports in a leading news website, the application process for the NET 2019 exam will be closed on March 30 which is exactly from the date of commencement of the application process. NTA will release the admit cards on its official website on May 15 and candidates would be able to download the same before the commencement of the UGC NET Exam 2019 which has been scheduled to be held in multiple sessions starting from June 20th, 2019. To check the examination dates and for further details regarding the examination, candidates can click on the direct link given below.

Click on this link to download the updated syllabus of UGC NET: https://ntanet.nic.in/NTANETCMS/Handler/FileHandler.ashx?i=File&ii=19&iii=Y

How to check the official notification of UGC NET 2019?

Log into the official website of National Testing Agency (NTA) as mentioned above

Candidates need to click on the link that reads, “UGC NET 2019 Registration”

Now, enter the details on the provided fields and submit

A registration ID and Password will be created

Now login with the credentials to apply online

Direct link to go to the NTA website and apply online: https://ntanet.nic.in/ntanetcms/public/home.aspx

