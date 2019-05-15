NTA UGC NET Admit card 2019: The admit cards will be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for the National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019 today, Wednesday May 15, 2019 on its official website, ntanet.nic.in. Once the hall tickets release, candidates can check it through the official website.

NTA UGC NETadmit card @ntanet.nic.in: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the hall ticket for the National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019 today, Wednesday May 15, 2019 at its official website, ntanet.nic.in However, the time of the release of the admit card has not been released yet. Reports are saying that the admit cards are probably to be released by evening. The UGC NET or NTA NET will be held on June 20, 21, 2019 and June 24 to 28, 2019. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- morning shift and it will begin from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. The evening shift will begin from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

A total of 10 to 11 lakh candidates will appear for the UGC NET exam. A minimum of 40 per cent aggregate in Paper 1 and 2 is required to pass the examination. Minimum cut off for SC / ST / OBC-NCL / PwD and Transgender is 35 per cent. According to the given policy of result evaluation, only 6 per cent, candidates will be declared qualified.

NTA UGC NET admit card 2019: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website, ntanet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘admit card 2019’, on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new window

Step 4: Log-in after using the registration number

Step 5: Admit card will be displayed.

Candidates are advised to ensure that e-mail address and mobile number provided in the Online application form are the valid ones. The NTA body will send all the information through e-mail or SMS on the given e-mail address and mobile number.

The test will be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. Information regarding the test is available on the official website, nta.ac.in and ntanet.nic.in. The application process will start on March 1, 2019 and ended on March 30, 2019. The last date to submit the fees was April 1, 2019.

