NTA UGC NET Admit Card 2019: The National Eligibility Test 2019 will be conducted from June 20 till June 28, 2019. NTA has released the UGC NET Admit Card 2019 at nta.ac.in. Check steps to download the same in this article.

NTA UGC NET Admit Card 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the UGC NET 2019 Admit Cards for the candidates who are going to appear in the UGC National Eligibility Test 2019. The Hall Tickets are now available on the official website of NTA – nta.ac.in. The candidates can download the admit cards from the website and take a print out for future reference.

According to reports, the NTA will conduct the UGC NET 2019 examination from June 20 till June 28, 2019 for those who aspire to become ‘Assistant Professor’ or for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor. Reports say that the results of the UGC NET 2019 will be declared on July 15, 2019.

How to download the NTA UGC NET Admit Card 2019?

Visit the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) – nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the UGC-NET 2019 link

On clicking, the candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, click on the lin that reads, “View Admit Card”

On clicking, candidates will be redirected to a different page

Here, enter the necessary details such as Application Number, Date of Birth, Enter Security Pin (case sensitive), Security Pin displayed on the screen

Now, click on the Submit button

The admit card will be displayed on the computer screen

Download and take a print out of the NTA UGC NET Admit Card 2019 for reference

Here’s the direct link to download the UGC NET Hall Tickets 2019: https://ntanet.nic.in/ntanet/root/LoginPageDob.aspx

