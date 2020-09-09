The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing the admit card for the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET). The Board will release the Admit Card at any time.We have provided the steps to download the Admit Card below. The Direct Link to download the hall ticket is also available below. Once the Admit Card is released the link will be activated.

UGC NET 2020 Exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from 16th to 18th and 21st to 25th September 2020 in 81 subjects at different Exam Centers across India to determine the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only in various Indian Universities/ Colleges/ Institutions recognized by UGC.

Link: ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET June 2020 Exam Important Dates Extended Online Application and Registration Date 16th March 2020 to 30th June 2020 (5:00 PM) Correction in particulars of Application Form on website only 6th July to 20th July 2020 Re-Opened from 31st August 2020 to 2nd September Downloading of Admit Cards 15 days before the Exam UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates 16th to 18th September 2020 21st to 25th September 2020 Date for announcing results To be notified later

How to Download NTA UGC NET Admit Card:

Step 1: Go to the Official Site of UGC NET

Step 2: Click the Notification tab available on the Home Page

Step 3: Then Click NTA UGC NET Admit Card Link

Step 4: Enter Your Log in details and click submit

Step 5: Download your admit card and take a print out for futures use.

Candidates have to bring the Admit Card along with passport size photograph affixed on it and one more passport size photograph to be affixed on the attendance sheet. So candidates are advised to keep the printed copy of their admit cards and follow the instructions mentioned on the admit card before the day of examination.

