NTA UGC NET answer key: The Answer Keys of the National Eligibility Test (NET) 2018 has been published on the official website of National Testing Agency (NTA) and as per reports, the last date to submit objections against the answer keys through the website - ntanet.ac.in is today, January 1, 2019.

NTA UGC NET answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) had released the Answer Keys of the National Eligibility Test (NET) 2018 on its official website lately and candidates were asked to raise their objections against the Answer keys through the official website – ntanet.ac.in. For your information, the last date for submission of their request to challenge answer keys is today, i.e. on January 1, 2019. Candidates who have not yet submitted their request are advised to do the same as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the UGC NET 2018 examination was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from December 18 till December 22, 2018 in which more than 9.5 lakh candidates had registered last year. NET is conducted for candidates aspiring for the posts of assistant professor and junior research fellow (JRF) at various universities across the country.

How to submit request for change of Answer keys?

Log into the official website of NTA – ntanet.ac.in

Search for the option to raise the objection on the homepage

At first, go through the details in the notification before submitting a request online

Now click on the option to challenge/s answer key

Log in using your Registration number and password

Complete the process and make the payment for each objection sent to the NTA

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More