NTA UGC NET answer key: The last date to raise challenge or objection in the answer key released by National Testing Agency for UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) is today. Candidates can challenge the answer key till 5:00 am on the official website at ntanet.ac.in. The NTA had conducted the UGC NET examination from December 18 to December 22. Out of the total of 9.56 lakh registered candidates, a total of 63.5 appeared on day 1 and 72.8 per cent attempted the exam on day 2. Candidates need to pay Rs 1000 per question. However, the processing fee will be refunded if the challenge is found correct.

This is the first time NTA has conducted the UGC NET exam through computer-based test mode. The final answer key is expected to be released soon. A new key will be released if there is any discrepancy found in the answer key. The NTA has formed a panel of experts to look after objections raised by candidates.

NTA UGC NET answer key: Know how to successfully raise challenge or objection:

Log on to the official website – ntanet.ac.in On the homepage, click UGC NET 2019 Now you will be re-directed to a new page. In the new page, click on Challenge/s regarding answer key Log in using required credentials – application number and password

