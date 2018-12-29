NTA UGC NET answer key: The National Testing Agency is likely to release the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) answer keys on Sunday, December 30. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website at nta.ac.in.

NTA UGC NET answer key: The National Testing Agency is likely to release the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) answer keys on Sunday, December 30. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website at nta.ac.in. The NTA had conducted the UGC NET examination on December 22, 2018. Out of 1.8 lakh candidates who registered for the exam, a total of 63.5 per cent appeared on day one and 72.8 per cent attempted the exam on day two. For the first time, the National Testing Agency has conducted the UGC NET exam. NTA director general (DG) Vineet Joshi, however, said the answer keys will surely be released on Monday, if not on December 30.

Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website, nta.ac.in for more updates. Once the answer key is released, the candidates can raise the objections on questions, for which candidates need to pay Rs 1,000 for each question.

How to check UGC NET Answer Keys 2018:

Log on to the official website, nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the answer key link Log with required details The answer keys will be displayed on your screen Download it and take print out of the same for future reference

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More