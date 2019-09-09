NTA UGC NET December 2019 Registration: CSIR UGC NET registration starting today, apply @ nta.ac.in, ntanet.nic.in: The National Testing Agency or NTA is going to commence the online application process for the upcoming UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019 to be held in the month of December through the official website – nta.ac.in or ugcnet.nta.nic.in today, September 9, 2019. All the candidates interested to appear in the qualifying examination for Lecturer and Junior Research Fellowship may check the necessary details of UGC NET December 2019 given below for their convenience. Candidates can also follow the instructions to download the notification and how to apply through the official website in this article.
NTA UGC NET December 2019: How to download the notifciation?
Candidates need to go to the official website of the NTA – nta.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the UGC NET 2019 tab and wait for the page to load
Now, click on the public notice given on the left hand of the page
On clicking a pdf will be displayed
Go through the same and take a print out for reference if necessary
How to apply for NTA NET 2019 December Exam?
- Visit the official website – ntanet.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the Registration tab
- Now, fill in all the details and click on submit
- You will be registered and an id and password will be generated
- Now, login to the user portal with your credentials
- Click on apply online
- Fill the details in the application form
- Upload scanned copies of the necessary documents
- Submit the application form and make application fee payment online
- Keep a copy of the application form for future reference if necessary
Direct link to download the NTA UGC NET 2019 December Notification