NTA UGC NET December 2019 Registration: CSIR UGC NET registration starting today, apply @ nta.ac.in, ntanet.nic.in: The National Testing Agency or NTA is going to commence the online application process for the upcoming UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019 to be held in the month of December through the official website – nta.ac.in or ugcnet.nta.nic.in today, September 9, 2019. All the candidates interested to appear in the qualifying examination for Lecturer and Junior Research Fellowship may check the necessary details of UGC NET December 2019 given below for their convenience. Candidates can also follow the instructions to download the notification and how to apply through the official website in this article.

NTA UGC NET December 2019: How to download the notifciation?

Candidates need to go to the official website of the NTA – nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the UGC NET 2019 tab and wait for the page to load

Now, click on the public notice given on the left hand of the page

On clicking a pdf will be displayed

Go through the same and take a print out for reference if necessary

How to apply for NTA NET 2019 December Exam?

Visit the official website – ntanet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Registration tab

Now, fill in all the details and click on submit

You will be registered and an id and password will be generated

Now, login to the user portal with your credentials

Click on apply online

Fill the details in the application form

Upload scanned copies of the necessary documents

Submit the application form and make application fee payment online

Keep a copy of the application form for future reference if necessary

Direct link to download the NTA UGC NET 2019 December Notification

