NTA UGC NET December 2019: NTA will release the admit card today. The candidates can check the official website and download the admit card.

National Testing Agency is all set to release the admit card for the UGC-NET exam. The agency has released the notification for the release date of the admit card. The exam, which is scheduled to be held in December 2019, the interested candidates can download the admit card at the official website @ntanet.nic.in.

Earlier, the admit card was scheduled to be released on November 9 but the officials have changed the date of admit card release. Reports said the admit card may be released late in the evening or in the coming week. The official notification stated that the UGC-NET December 2019 will be held from December 2 to 6. The agency had extended the last date for the submission of forms for the UGC-NET for the Jammu and Kashmir candidates.

How to download admit card:

1. Visit the official website @ntanet.nic.in

2. Click on the NET December 2019 admit card

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Enter all credentials

Also Read: UGC NET December 2019: National Testing Agency to release admit card today, steps to download

5. Download the admit card

6. Take the print out for future reference

Also Read: UGC NET Admit card 2019 released: Issues with your hall tickets? Here’s what to do

The officials have notified that the candidates should carry their admit cards on the day of exams as without it no candidate will be allowed to sit in the exam. The candidates will be allowed to sit in the exam on the given date which is entitled to the admit card.

The NTA which is responsible for all the entrance exams is also taking the NET exams for various levels. The candidates can check the official website and download the admit card. If the exams will be postponed then it will be notified on the website. For any information, the candidates can check the website daily to get themselves connected with the official information.]

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App