UGC NET December 2019: The online registration process for the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC NET has started. Candidates can apply online for UGC NET December 2019 Exam till 9th October 2019. National Testing Agency conducts NET exams twice in a year for ‘only Assistant Professor’ or for ‘both Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor. the exam would be conducted between 2nd December to 6th December 2019.
Candidate can download their admit card fro November 9, 2019. The UGC NET will be conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.
UGC NET December 2019 Exam Important Dates
Online Application and Registration Date: 9th September 2019 to 9th October 2019
Last for Application Fee Payment: 10th October 2019 (up to 11:50 pm)
Downloading of Admit Cards: 9th November 2019
UGC NET December 2019 Exam Dates: 2nd to 6th December 2019
The date for announcing results: 31st December 2019
Candidates must note that the application fees for all the categories have been increased by 25 per cent.
Candidates belonging to general category, they have to pay Rs 1000 as application fees
Candidates belonging to OBC/ Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category, they have to pay Rs 500 as application fees
Candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PwD/ Transgender category, they have to pay Rs 250 as application fees
CSIR-UGC NET December 2019 registration: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA at csirnet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the CSIR NET 2019 link available on the home page.
Step 3: A new page will appear.
Step 4: Enter the required credentials
Step 5: Make application fee payment through online mode only.
Step 6: Click on the Submit button.
Step 7: Take a print out of the confirmation page for future reference.