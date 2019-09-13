NTA UGC-NET December 2019: The online registration process for CSIR UGC NET has started and GC NET December 2019 Exam is scheduled from 2nd to 6th December 2019, Candidates must note that the registration process has started and this time there is a 25 per cent hike in the application fees.

UGC NET December 2019: The online registration process for the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC NET has started. Candidates can apply online for UGC NET December 2019 Exam till 9th October 2019. National Testing Agency conducts NET exams twice in a year for ‘only Assistant Professor’ or for ‘both Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor. the exam would be conducted between 2nd December to 6th December 2019.

Candidate can download their admit card fro November 9, 2019. The UGC NET will be conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.

UGC NET December 2019 Exam Important Dates

Online Application and Registration Date: 9th September 2019 to 9th October 2019

Last for Application Fee Payment: 10th October 2019 (up to 11:50 pm)

Downloading of Admit Cards: 9th November 2019

UGC NET December 2019 Exam Dates: 2nd to 6th December 2019

The date for announcing results: 31st December 2019

Candidates must note that the application fees for all the categories have been increased by 25 per cent.

Candidates belonging to general category, they have to pay Rs 1000 as application fees

Candidates belonging to OBC/ Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category, they have to pay Rs 500 as application fees

Candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PwD/ Transgender category, they have to pay Rs 250 as application fees

CSIR-UGC NET December 2019 registration: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA at csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the CSIR NET 2019 link available on the home page.

Step 3: A new page will appear.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials

Step 5: Make application fee payment through online mode only.

Step 6: Click on the Submit button.

Step 7: Take a print out of the confirmation page for future reference.

