NTA UGC NET December 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to conduct the National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019 from December 2 to December 6, 2019. The process of online application will begin from Monday that is September 9, 2019. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of National Testing Agency (NTA), nta.ac.in or ntanet.nic.in. The last date for applying is October 9, 20
UGC NET December 2019: Steps to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website, ntanet.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link, UGC NET 2019 December registration
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Fill in personal details and register
Step 5: Log-in using the newly created registration number
Step 6: Fill the form with all required documents
Step 7: Upload all the necessary documents
Step 9: Proofread all the details and check the documents to avoid the problem
Step 8: Pay the fees of application form
NTA UGC NET December 2019: Important dates
Registration begins from September 9
Registration ends on: October 9, 2019
Admit cards will be available on November 9
Examination date: December 2 to 6
Result announcement date: December 31, 2019.
UGC NET 2020: Eligibility Criteria
Education criteria: Applicants must have at least 55 percent marks in Master’s degree or equivalent exam from recognized universities or institutions. The minimum marks for reserved category candidates is 50 percent.
Candidates having post-graduate diploma/certificate awarded by Indian University/ Institute or foreign degree/diploma/certificate awarded by the foreign University/ Institute should in their own interest, ascertain the equivalence of their diploma/degree/ certificate with Master’s degree of recognized Indian universities from Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi.
Age limit: Candidates should not be more than 30-year-old. Relaxation of five years is provided for OBC, ST/SC/PwD, and transgender candidates. Additionally, three-year relaxation is for LLM degree holders and relaxation up to five years is provided for candidates who have served in armed forces subject to length of service, according to official notification.
Click here to know the detailed syllabus of UGC NET 2019