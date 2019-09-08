NTA UGC NET December 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to conduct the National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019 from December 2 to December 6, 2019. Check here for steps to apply, eligibility criteria, and important dates also find the direct link of the updated syllabus of UGC NET 2019 here.

UGC NET December 2019: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntanet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link, UGC NET 2019 December registration

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Fill in personal details and register

Step 5: Log-in using the newly created registration number

Step 6: Fill the form with all required documents

Step 7: Upload all the necessary documents

Step 9: Proofread all the details and check the documents to avoid the problem

Step 8: Pay the fees of application form

NTA UGC NET December 2019: Important dates

Registration begins from September 9

Registration ends on: October 9, 2019

Admit cards will be available on November 9

Examination date: December 2 to 6

Result announcement date: December 31, 2019.

UGC NET 2020: Eligibility Criteria

Education criteria: Applicants must have at least 55 percent marks in Master’s degree or equivalent exam from recognized universities or institutions. The minimum marks for reserved category candidates is 50 percent.

Candidates having post-graduate diploma/certificate awarded by Indian University/ Institute or foreign degree/diploma/certificate awarded by the foreign University/ Institute should in their own interest, ascertain the equivalence of their diploma/degree/ certificate with Master’s degree of recognized Indian universities from Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi.

Age limit: Candidates should not be more than 30-year-old. Relaxation of five years is provided for OBC, ST/SC/PwD, and transgender candidates. Additionally, three-year relaxation is for LLM degree holders and relaxation up to five years is provided for candidates who have served in armed forces subject to length of service, according to official notification.

Click here to know the detailed syllabus of UGC NET 2019

