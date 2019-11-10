NTA UGC NET December 2019: National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared to released the admit card today on the official website. Here are the steps to download the admit card.

National Testing Agency will release the admit card for the UGC-NET exam December 2019 today, on November 10. For the same, NTA released an official notification for the announcement of the admit card’s release date on the official website @ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Earlier, the admit card was scheduled to be released on November 9 but it got delayed somehow by a day.

According to the notification, the admit card of the UGC-NET exam December 2019 will be released on November 10, due to the extension of the last date for submission of the online application form of UGC-NET exam December 2019 for the candidates of Jammu and Kashmir up to November 8. Candidates can also visit the website to read the official notification.

The candidates who applied for the December exam can download the admit cards once they are uploaded on the website and take a print out. The UGC-NET exam will be conducted from December 2 to 6.

Steps to download UGC-NET exam December 2019 admit card:

1. Visit the official website @ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on the link of NET December 2019 admit card, highlighted on the homepage.

3. A new page will appear on your screen.

4. Fill in your correct application number, password, security pin.

5. Click on the sign-in button.

6. Amit card will appear on your screen.

7. Download the admit card and get a print out for future reference.

The candidates are advised to not forget to carry the admit cards to the examination hall, otherwise, they will not be allowed to sit for the exam. The hall ticket will have every detail related to your exam and applicants are also advised to read the instructions given on the hall ticket. Candidates can visit the official website regularly to check the further updates before the exam and they are also advised to start preparing for the exam if they haven’t.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App