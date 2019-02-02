NTA NET Result 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday released the modified results of the UGC National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) examinations. The candidates who have appeared in the examination can access the modified results via the official website @ ntanet.nic.in or @ nta.ac.in

NTA NET Result 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday released the modified results of the UGC National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) examinations. The candidates who have appeared in the examination can access the modified results via the official website @ ntanet.nic.in or @ nta.ac.in. The results were earlier released in the first week of January but were revised after applicants complained about the declaration of wrong answer key along with the first NTA NET result.

Here are the steps one need to follow to check the revised result of NTA UGC NET 2018:

Visit the official website @ ntanet.nic.in or @ nta.ac.in. Click on the result link ” View Result – UGC NET December 2018_Modified on 01.02.2019″. Enter Registration number/ Roll number, Date of Birth and Security Pin given there Results will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

In 2018, the NTA has conducted the UGC NET examination that took place on two days, December 18 to December 22. For the first time, the NET was conducted by the NTA on the behalf of the University Grant Commission. The UGC NET was conducted in 235 cities this year for 85 subjects. The initial results were announced on January 5 along with the answer key for the examination.

