NTA NET Result 2019: The National Testing Agency or NTA on behalf of the University Grants Commission or UGC will soon release the National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019 results on the official website – ntanet.nic.in. All those who have appeared in the UGC NET 2019 examination this year in the month of June are advised to check the official website and download the NTA NET 2019 results as soon as it is published on ntanet.nic.in.

According to reports, the National Testing Agency or NTA, which has been formed by the government to conduct higher education examination in the country under the Human Resource Development Ministry has released a notification announcing that the NTA NET results will be released by July 15, 2019, on the official website. NTA NET 2019 was conducted from June 20 to June 26, 2019, at various examination centres across the country.

