NTPC Delhi Recruitment 2019: National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd. (NTPC), New Delhi has invited the online applications for the experienced Engineers in Electrical/ Mechanical/ Electronics/ Instrumentation disciplines at E2 grade for shift operation of Thermal Power Plant on the official website. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through the official website from August 6- August 26, 2019.

Important Date

Commencement of the date of online application submission– August 06, 2019

Last Date of online application- August 26, 2019

NTPC Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 203

Electrical – 75

Mechanical – 76

Electronics – 26

Instrumentation – 26

Eligibility Criteria for Engineer Posts

Educational Qualification:

Engineering Degree in Electrical/ Mechanical/Electronics/ Instrumentation with minimum 60 percent marks from recognised University/institute (passing marks for SC/ST/PwBD candidates)

A minimum of 3 years post qualification experience in executive and / or supervisory cadre in a relevant area.

Age Limit: 30 years

Pay Scale:

Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 1,60,000

How to Apply for the NTPC Jobs 2019

Cndidates who are eligible through the official website of NTPC at ntpccareers.net from August 06- August 26, 2019.

Application Fee for NTPC Jobs:

Rs. 300/- (SC/ST/PwBD/XSM are exempted)

Payment Mode: The application fee can be paid through challan/payslip at any SBI Bank Branch for A/C No. 30987919993 (at CAG branch, New Delhi (Code: 09996), on behalf of NTPC).

About NTPC

National Thermal Power Corporation Limited is a public sector company which is being undertaken by the Indian government. Headquarters of this corporation is located in New Delhi, NTPC operates in the 55 locations in India, and one location is situated in Sri Lanka and another two is in Bangladesh. The main production of the NTPC is to generate the electricity and distribute to the state by state. Company also ventured into the oil and gas exploration and coal mining activities.

