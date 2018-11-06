NTPC Ltd Recruitment 2018: Applications have been invited for the recruitment against 107 Trainee posts. Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website - ntpccareers.net and start applying online. The last date for submission of application form is November 24, 2018.

NTPC Ltd Recruitment 2018: The electric power distribution company NTPC LTD. has invited applications for the posts of Diploma Engineer Trainee, ITI Trainee and others through a notification released on its official website. All those who are interested and eligible to apply for the post can check the official notification by logging into the website and start submitting the filled up applications through the prescribed format. According to reports, the last date for submission of the applications has been scheduled for November 24, 2018. The application can be accessed from the website – ntpccareers.net.

Moreover, the candidates applying for the posts should note that they must fulfil all the eligibility criteria. As per reports, there are 55 vacancies for Diploma Engineer Trainee and 52 vacant posts for ITI Trainee/Lab Assistant Trainee/ Assistant (Materials/Storekeeper) Trainee.

NTPC Ltd Recruitment 2018: Important Dates to remember

Application process starting date: October 25, 2018

Last date for online application submission: November 24

Admit Card downloading for 1st Stage Online Examination: December 2018 (Tentatively)

Examination Date: Last Week of December 2018

Downloading of Admit Card for 2nd Stage Exam: Jan 2019

2nd Stage Online Technical Exam: Jan 2019

How to apply for NTPC Ltd Recruitment 2018?

Visit the official website of NTPC – ntpccareers.net

Search for the link that reads, “Recruitment of Diploma Engineer Trainee( Electrical/Mechanical/C&I/Civil) , ITI Trainee( Fitter/ Electrician/ Instrument Mechanic), Lab Assistant(Chemistry) Trainee, Asst( Materials / Storekeeper) Trainee for Darlipalli STPP-2018” and click on it

Now, click on the discipline applying for and click on ‘Proceed’

Candidates will be directed to a different window

Here, the application form will be displayed

Fill in all the details in the firm and check thoroughly before submitting the same

Finally, submit and take a print out of the application form

To log into the official website of NTPC and apply directly, click on this link: http://www.cbexams.com/ntpcreg2018/default.aspx

