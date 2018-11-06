NTPC Ltd Recruitment 2018: The electric power distribution company NTPC LTD. has invited applications for the posts of Diploma Engineer Trainee, ITI Trainee and others through a notification released on its official website. All those who are interested and eligible to apply for the post can check the official notification by logging into the website and start submitting the filled up applications through the prescribed format. According to reports, the last date for submission of the applications has been scheduled for November 24, 2018. The application can be accessed from the website – ntpccareers.net.
Moreover, the candidates applying for the posts should note that they must fulfil all the eligibility criteria. As per reports, there are 55 vacancies for Diploma Engineer Trainee and 52 vacant posts for ITI Trainee/Lab Assistant Trainee/ Assistant (Materials/Storekeeper) Trainee.
NTPC Ltd Recruitment 2018: Important Dates to remember
- Application process starting date: October 25, 2018
- Last date for online application submission: November 24
- Admit Card downloading for 1st Stage Online Examination: December 2018 (Tentatively)
- Examination Date: Last Week of December 2018
- Downloading of Admit Card for 2nd Stage Exam: Jan 2019
- 2nd Stage Online Technical Exam: Jan 2019
How to apply for NTPC Ltd Recruitment 2018?
- Visit the official website of NTPC – ntpccareers.net
- Search for the link that reads, “Recruitment of Diploma Engineer Trainee( Electrical/Mechanical/C&I/Civil) , ITI Trainee( Fitter/ Electrician/ Instrument Mechanic), Lab Assistant(Chemistry) Trainee, Asst( Materials / Storekeeper) Trainee for Darlipalli STPP-2018” and click on it
- Now, click on the discipline applying for and click on ‘Proceed’
- Candidates will be directed to a different window
- Here, the application form will be displayed
- Fill in all the details in the firm and check thoroughly before submitting the same
- Finally, submit and take a print out of the application form
To log into the official website of NTPC and apply directly, click on this link: http://www.cbexams.com/ntpcreg2018/default.aspx
