NTPC Recruitment 2018: National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) is recruiting diploma trainees for various posts and the application process has started on April 19. Interested candidates can log on to the official website of the organisation and apply at ntpccareers.net. The last date for applying online is May 9, 2018.

The total number of vacancies is said to be 312. There will be reservations for SC/ ST/ OBC candidates as per the government guidelines. Relaxations will be extended in vacancies identified for SC / ST / OBC (noncreamy layer) / PwBD candidates. Moreover, candidates who have the desired qualification can apply for the positions through the official website of the commission, i.e. ntpccareers.net. The number of vacancies for Mechanical, Electrical, Mining, and C&I according to the different zones are as follows –

NTPC recruitment 2018: Zone wise list of vacancies

NTPC Patna

Mechanical: 29, Electrical: 23, C&I: 16, Mining: 15

NTPC Hyderabad

Mechanical: 11, Electrical: 7, C&I: 7

NTPC Chhattisgarh

Mechanical: 46, Electrical: 36, C&I: 22, Mining: 20

NTPC Mumbai

Mechanical: 23, Electrical: 16, C&I: 11

NTPC Lucknow

Mechanical: 36, Electrical: 23, C&I: 21

To apply for NTPC recruitment 2018 follow the steps given below:

Log on to the official website, ntpccareers.net. Select the region and the discipline you desire to apply You will be directed to the registration form page Enter the required field, as mentioned in the form At the end of the registration form, upload photograph, signature and pay-in-slip Click on submit to complete the registration process Download the form and take a print out for future reference.

Point to be noted: Candidate must keep their email id valid for the next one year as they may require this Email ID for downloading Registration Slip and Admit Card.

Meanwhile, the candidates will be selected through online tests which will be held in two stages. The first stage of the test would consist of 120 multiple choice questions from General English, Quantitative aptitude & Reasoning while the second stage is of Online Technical Test consisting 12 multiple choice questions. The duration of both the two-stage tests is 2 hours. There will also be negative marking for wrong answers. After the tests candidates will be selected on basis of merit.

