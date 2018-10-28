NTPC Recruitment 2018: The NTPC has invited applications for 103 vacancies for positions of Diploma Engineer, ITI Trainee, and other posts @ ntpc.co.in. Interested candidates can apply online through National Thermal Power Corporation Limited's official website @ ntpc.co.in.

NTPC Recruitment 2018: The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) has released notification inviting job applications for the positions of Diploma Engineer, ITI Trainee, and other posts. The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through NTPC’s official website @ ntpc.co.in. The aspirants can apply online for the 103 vacancies on or before 24 November 2018. As per the NTPC notification, the candidates will be recruited for NTPC’s Daripalli Super Thermal Power Project, District Sundergarh (Odisha) under Eastern Region II of NTPC Limited.

The applicants who are between 18 to 25 years of age can apply for these posts @ ntpc.co.in. The NTPC will also give age relaxation to the reserved category students applying under SC/ST category. The NTPC has released notification for 103 vacancies including Trainee electrical engineer- 15, Mechanical engineers- 28, C&I- 10 and Civil engineers- 2. Trainee ITI trainee fitter- 22, ITI Trainee electrician- 12, Trainee instrument mechanic- 8, Lab Assistant Chemistry- 6, Assistant Material/Store Keeper Trainee- 4.

The first stage online test for the NTPC recruitment 2018 is likely to be conducted in the last week of December this year, While the second stage of online test is expected to be conducted in the mid of January 2019.



Exam centres for NTPC Recruitment 2018

Bhubaneswar

Cuttack

Rourkela

Berhampur

Balasore

