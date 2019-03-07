NTRO Technical Assistant Exam 2019 notification: The National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) has released the important dates and notification for the recruitment process and is inviting candidates to apply for 127 vacancies. The candidates who are interested in working with NTRO in future should immediately apply before the registration process ends.

The National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) has finally released a notification for the recruitment process. The aspirants are informed and invited for the recruitment for the posts of Technical Assistant. The people who want to work for the National Technical Research Organisation should keep a regular check on the recruitment notifications.

As the applications are now available at the official website of the National Technical Research Organisation, the students can apply immediately. The candidates are also advised to check their eligibility for the post they apply at ntrorectt.in.

A total of 127 vacancies are available for the positions of Technical Assistant in NTRO. The notification also says that the candidates can apply for the vacant positions only till April 04, 2019.

The candidates who want to work with NTRO should keep a regular check on the website ntrorectt.in. To save you from the chaos, we have listed all the important dates here!

1. Opening date of Registration – March 15, 2019

2. Closing date of Registration – April 04, 2019

3. Date of Tier 1 exam – April 28, 2019

4. Date of Tier 2 tentative exam – May 18-19, 2019

Here are the eligibility criteria mentioned in the official website. The candidates who are eligible according to this should only apply for the recruitment.

