NVS examination 2019: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti is going to organise examinations for the recruitment to the posts of PGT, TGT, LDC, MISC and AC posts. The examination for the same will start on September 16, 2019. All the candidates who have applied for the recruitment to the posts advertised by NVS can download their admit cards by visiting the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), navodaya.gov.in. Previously, the examination schedule was released by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) on September 2, 2019. As per the exam schedule, the examinations will be conducted in three shifts. All the candidates are supposed to appear half an hour before the examination for bio-metric registrations. As per the date sheet released on the official website, The answer key for the examination will be released on September 24, 2019, and all the candidates can file responses to the same till September 28, 2019.

The examination will be a Computer-based Test and it will and the exam will last for 3 hours and it will consist of 180 questions.

Exam pattern:

Part-I Language Competency Test (General Hindi and General English): 30 marks

Part-II General Awareness: 15 marks

Part-III Reasoning: 15 marks

Part-IV Teaching Aptitude: 20 marks

Part-V Concerned Subject Knowledge: 100 marks

NVS examination 2019 schedule:

LDC JNV Cadre: 16/9/2019, shift 1, 2 and shift 3

PGT Hindi: 17/09/2019, shift 1

PGT History: 17/09/2019, shift 1

PGT Mathematics: 17/09/2019, shift 1

PGT Commerce: 17/09/2019, shift 1

PGT Biology: 17/09/2019, shift 2

PGT English: 17/09/2019, shift 2

PGT Chemistry: 17/09/2019, shift 2

PGT Geography: 17/09/2019, shift 2

TGT Hindi: 18/09/2019, shift 1

TGT Mathematics: 18/09/2019, shift 1

TGT Social Studies: 18/09/2019, shift 2

TGT English: 18/09/2019, shift 2

TGT Science: 18/09/2019, shift 2

PGT Computer Science: 19/09/2019, shift 1

PGT Physics: 19/09/2019, shift 1

PGT Economics: 19/09/2019, shift 1

Female staff nurse: 19/09/2019, shift 2

Catering assistant: 19/09/2019, shift 2

Assistant Commissioner: 20/09/2019, shift 1

Legal Assistant: 20/09/2019, shift 1

Shift timings for NVS examination 2019:

September 16, 2019: shift 1- 7:00 AM, shift 2- 11:30 AM, shift 3- 3:00 PM

September 17 to 19, 2019: shif 1- 7:30 AM, shift 2: 12:30 PM

September 20, 2019: shift 1- 7:30 AM

