NVS PGT TGT 2019 Answer Key: Navodya Vidyalaya Samiti has issued NVS PGT TGT 2019 Answer Key for the candidates who had appeared in the written examination conducted from September 20. Candidates can visit the official website or follow the below-mentioned steps and know how to download the answer key.

NVS PGT TGT 2019 Answer Key: Navodya Vidyalaya Samiti has released NVS PGT, TGT 2019 Answer Key on the official website at navodaya.gov.in. Candidates, who had appeared in the examination, can visit the website and download the answer key and check their scores. NVS PGT, TGT 2019 Answer Key was issued on September 24, 2019.

The NVS had held the written test and many centers were set up to facilitate the candidates across the country. Through the recruitment drive, the NVS will be filling 2370 vacancies of Post Graduate Teachers and Trained Graduate Teachers etc, in the organization. Earlier, the NVS had notified that NVS PGT, TGT 2019 Answer Key would be released soon.

Steps to download NVS PGT TGT 2019 Answer Key:

First, visit the official site at navodaya.gov.in. On the homepage, click on administrative notifications/ order link Here, you need to click on the recruitment link followed by a click on the answer key Tap on NVS PGT, TGT 2019 Answer Key link Log-in by entering your credentials NVS PGT, TGT 2019 Answer Key will appear on the screen Check your scores and download NVS PGT, TGT 2019 Answer Key for future reference

Meanwhile, on the basis of candidates’ performance in the written examination, computer-based test and interview, they will be shortlisted. In case, candidates find any discrepancy in the answer key, they can raise the objections. This can be done from September 24 to September 28, 2019. After that, no objection will be entertained. Also, students have been advised to keep visiting the NVS website for further updates.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App