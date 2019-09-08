NVS PGT, TGT admit card 2019 released: The NVS admit card 2019 has been released by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti on September 8, 2019 on the official website @ navodaya.gov.in. Candidates who will be appearing for the examination will have tp login to their account and download the admit card.

NVS PGT, TGT admit card 2019 released: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has released the NVS admit card 2019 on September 8, 2019 on the official website @ navodaya.gov.in. Candidates who will be appearing for the examination will have to login to their account and download the admit card. Admit card has been released for the post of Assistant Commissioners, PGTs, TGTs, Legal Assistant, Female Staff Nurse, Catering Assistant and Lower Division Clerks.

Written examination will be started on September 16, 2019 and it will continue till September 20, 2019. Recently, the examination schedule, was released on the official website official site of NVS. The examination will be conducted in three shifts. The examination schedule is available here. Candidates who would appear for the examination can download the admit card through these below steps given below:

NVS Admit Card 2019: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official site of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link NVS admit card 2019 available on the latest news section ticker.

Step 3: A new page will be displayed where candidates need to fill in user ID and password.

Step 3 : Click login. Admit card will be available on the screen.

Step 4: Download the admit card and keep a hard copy of the same for future need.

In case of any discrepancy as mentioned in the e-admit card, candidates are advised to report to the concerned centers to be made on the operational in the cities. It s available on September 15, 2019 from 10 am to 2 pm.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 2,370 TGT, PGT and other posts are to be filled in the organisation.

Candidates can check the official website to know more related details from the official site of NVS.

