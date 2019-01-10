NVS Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited from interested candidates for 251 teaching and non-teaching vacancies by Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. Candidates can apply for the same by logging into the official website - navodaya.gov.in.

Candidates need to check if they are eligible to apply for the post by going through all the details on the recruitment notification. They must fulfil all the criteria for being eligible for the vacant posts under the NVS.

How to check the notification of the teaching and non-teaching recruitment 2019?

Log into the official website of Novodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) – navodaya.gov.in

Search for the recruitment link on the homepage and click on it

Candidates will be taken to the new page

Now, click on the notification link relevant to the recruitment of teaching and non-teaching vacancies

Candidates will be directed to a pdf

Download the pdf and take a print out of the same for future reference

Log into the official website of the Board and download the notification regarding the recruitment process by clicking on this link: https://navodaya.gov.in/nvs/en/Home1

