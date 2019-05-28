As per reports, a total of 370 posts have to be fulfilled. Candidates can apply for the posts from May 27 to June 5, 2019. The last date for the verification of the documents is June 17, 2019.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) is hiring candidates for the posts of PGT, TGT, FCSA and other posts. Candidates can check the official website @nvsropune.gov.in and apply for the posts. The aspiring candidates must be graduate with a diploma in Computer applications. As per reports, a total of 370 posts have to be fulfilled. Candidates can apply for the posts from May 27 to June 5, 2019. The last date for the verification of the documents is June 17, 2019.

The appointment will be conducted in Jawar Navodaya Vidyalaya situated in the States/Uts of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Daman & Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli. Candidates should apply to only one cluster center JNV. Candidates can check for more detailed information from the official site of NVS.

Vacancy details:

PGT: 128 vacancies

TGT: 172 vacancies

FCSA: 70 vacancies

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates must be graduate with Diploma in Computer application from a recognized institution.

BCA from recognized University/Institution

BTech/ BE in Computer Science/ Information Technology or Information Science from a recognized University.

