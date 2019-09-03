NVS Recruitment 2019: The exam dates for the recruitment of the posts of Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff has been released by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. NVS Admit Card 2019 for Teaching and Non-Teaching Exam will be released on the official website of NVS.

NVS Recruitment 2019: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has recently released the notification for the recruitment of the posts of Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff. All those candidates who had applied for Assistant Commissioners, PGTs, TGTs, Legal Assistant, Female Staff Nurse, Catering Assistant and Lower Division Clerks posts are advised to check the exam schedule by visiting the official website of the NVS.i.e. navodaya.gov.in.The authority is going to conduct the recruitment examination for the following posts PGTs, TGTs i.e. for legal assistant, catering assistant, female staff nurse, and lower division clerk.

NVS Admit Card 2019 for Teaching and Non-Teaching Exam will be released soon on the official website, navodaya.gov.in.As per the official notification, the NVS recruitment exams for various posts will be held from September 16 to September 20 at various exam centres. The authority will send the NVS Admit Card 2019 Download Link at the registered e-mail ids of candidates. Candidates must note that no separate hall tickets will be issued by the Samiti. Only the link to download the admit card will be sent at the registered e-mail ids of candidates.

A toll-free number, 18002667074 and email id: navodayavidyalayahelpdesk@gmail.com is also available for the candidates if he/she faces difficulty while downloading NVS Admit Card. They must address their grievances on or after September 6, 2019.

NVS Recruitment 2019: Exam Pattern

The CBT Based recruitment exam will be l be 3 hours and 2 hours respectively. No negative marking will be done and all those candidates who will qualify NVS Written exam will be called for the interview round. The Selection of the candidate will be based on the overall performance in written test and interview.

