NVS Recruitment 2019: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti or NVS has released the examination schedule for the recruitment to PGT, TGT and other posts on navodaya.gov.in. Check steps to download the NVS PGT Exam schedule or NVS TGT Exam 2019 schedule in this article.

NVS Recruitment 2019: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has published the examination schedule for the upcoming recruitment examination for the posts of PGT’s and TGT’s on its official website – navodaya.gov.in. According to reports, the schedule of the NVS PGT, TGT examination 2019 can now be accessed on the official website. The authority is going to conduct the recruitment examination for the following posts apart from PGTs, TGTs i.e. for legal assistant, catering assistant, female staff nurse, and lower division clerk.

Candidates can check the instructions given below to download the schedule of NVS PGT Exam 2019 and NVS TGT Exam 2019 on the official website.

How to check and download the NVS Recruitment 2019 exam schedule for PGT’s, TGT’s and other posts?

Candidates will have to log into the official website as mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the latest notification link regarding the NVS Recruitment 2019 Exam Schedule

On clicking, a pdf will be displayed containing the dates and subjects

Download the same and take a print out for reference if necessary or save in your personal computer/laptop.

According to the notification released by NVS. the recruitment examination for the above-mentioned posts will commence from September 16 and will continue until September 20. The examination will be held at various examination centres across the country.

For more information, candidates can log into the official website and check the latest notices directly. The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will conduct the exam for the recruitment in Computer Based Test or CBT format.

