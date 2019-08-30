NYKS Admit Card 2019: Assistant Director exam hall tickets or call letter has been issued for candidates on the official website - nyks.nic.in. Candidates can check the steps to download the same given in this article.

NYKS Admit Card 2019: Assistant Director exam hall tickets have been released by the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) on its official website – nyks.nic.in. Candidates who have filled the online application form for the examination can check the instructions to download the Assistant Director exam admit card given below. The NYKS will conduct the NYKS Assistant Director exam for various post vacancies in the organization on September 6, 7 and 8, 2019.

How to download the NYKS Assistant Director exam Admit Card 2019?

Candidates must visit the official website of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS)

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “NYKS Assistant Director exam Admit Card 2019 download”

On clicking, candidates will be directed to a new window

Here, enter the details such as roll number and click on submit button

The NYKS Assistant Director Admit Card will be displayed on the computer screen

Download and take a print out of the same for future use

According to the reports, there are 337 vacant posts of Assistant Director and others which will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates must note that the examinations for Assistant Director and other posts have been scheduled to be conducted in three different shifts starting from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM, 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Candidates can also download the NYKS Admit Card 2019 or NYKS Assistant Director Admit Card 2019 for Assistant Director directly by clicking on the link given here: nyks.nic.in. Candidates should note that without the hall tickets they will not be allowed to appear in the examination.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App